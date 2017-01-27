South Africa: Khan Calls It a Day, Appointed Dolphins Assistant Coach

The Dolphins have confirmed the appointment of Imraan Khan as assistant coach of the franchise, heralding the end of the former left-handed opening batsman's playing career.

Khan will assume his role with immediate effect, and will serve in this capacity for the duration of current coach Grant Morgan's contract.

The Durban born and raised all-rounder shot to fame as the captain of the SA Under 19 team that toured England in 2003 before earning his solitary Test cap in the third test against Australia in 2009.

In all he played 161 first class games, scoring just shy of 10 000 runs as an exciting left-handed batsman, and taking 62 wickets with his more than useful off-spinners.

Khan was named Player of the Year in the then SuperSport Series in 2009.

Khan will join the franchise at a key stage in the Sunfoil series, where they are serious contenders for 2016/17 title.

He said the move from player to coaching was one that excited him, and he was looking forward to contributing to the team environment under Grant Morgan.

"It has been a pretty easy transition from player to assistant coach for me," said Khan. "I have a good relationship with the players and have worked with Morgs (Grant Morgan) for a number of years at KZN Inland and then here at the Dolphins.

"I am excited about the challenge and am looking forward to learning from Morgs' experience as well as further my skills and ambitions as a coach."

Source: Sport24