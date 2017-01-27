South Africa: Alleged Cop Killer Abandons Bail Application

A man who allegedly killed an off-duty police officer appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Thursday, Northern Cape police said.

Mzwandile Majosi, 28, abandoned his bail application after the investigating officer presented evidence opposing his release, Captain Philani Nkwalase said.

The court heard he was convicted of robbery in 2008, theft in 2010, and had a pending case of drug possession.

Majosi was accused of killing Constable Lentswe Edward Mogorosi earlier in the month.

His body was found in a veld near Lerato Park in the early hours of January 8. He had been stabbed multiple times in the face and body.

Nkwalase said some of his personal belongings were allegedly recovered during Majosi's arrest.

The case was postponed until March 23 for further investigation.

