Africa: The Best to Find Net at #Afcon2017 So Far...

Despite the poor quality of the pitches and, at times, dour football, there were some spectacular goals scored in the first round of the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon.

allAfrica picks our Top 5 from the pool phase - goals that will certainly feature in the highlights reel at the end of the tournament.

PIQUETI (GUINEA-BISSAU) VS CAMEROON

The pacey forward picked up the ball 80-yards from goal, showed great control to lob the ball over the first defender, then strength to hold off the next, before rounding a third and firing the ball into the top corner. A superb solo effort! Piqueti plays in the second tier in Portugal with Sporting Braga II, but this goal might well have caught the eye of a number of clubs across the continent, showcasing all his skill, pace and power.

PREJUCE NAKOULMA (BURKINA FASO) VS GABON

The powerful forward picked up a long ball some 40-yards from goal, stormed towards Gabon goalkeeper Didier Ovono, holding off two defenders at the same time, before providing a deft finish to give his side the lead. The Turkey-based bustling forward does not score that many for Burkina Faso, but this is one he will remainder for a long time.

KNOWLEDGE MUSONA (ZIMBABWE) VS TUNISIA

The Zimbabwe forward collected the ball in space on the right-hand side of the box, lobbed the ball over the first two defenders, controlled it again to beat a third and then kept his cool to blast the ball past the Tunisia keeper from eight yards, giving him no chance! It would prove just a consolation for Zimbabwe as they lost 4-1, but was perhaps the highlight of the match and displayed all of Musona's qualities.

RACHID ALIOUI (MOROCCO) VS COTE D'IVOIRE

Alioui had only played a few minutes in the tournament when he was introduced off the bench in Morocco's third game against Cote d'Ivoire. But he made a huge impact as he was played in 35-yards from goal. With a defender in front of him and two more closing with no support around, he skilfully sent a curling shot into the top-corner and sealed the fate of the hosts.

YVES BISSOUMA (MALI) VS UGANDA

Having just gone behind, Mali needed a bit of magic to draw level on a waterlogged pitch and Bissouma was the man to provide it. He lined up a 35-yard free kick and smashed the ball with power and accuracy into the top former, giving Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango no chance. On such a difficult pitch it was always going to take something special to score and Lille man Bissouma was able to provide it.