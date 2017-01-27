South Africa: Mpumalanga ANCWL Chair Loses Battle to Illness

The ANC Women's League chairperson in Mpumalanga, Letta Shongwe, died on Thursday after a lengthy battle with an illness.

The league's secretary general Meokgo Matuba said they owed much to Shongwe for her role in emancipating women and fighting apartheid.

She was described as a great leader, a gallant fighter, and a champion for women empowerment.

Shongwe had sat on the league's national and provincial executive committees. In her youth she was an ANCWL organiser.

Matuba said she served as Ehlanzeni district municipality mayor until the 2016 local government elections, when she was made mayoral committee member for water and sanitation.

"It was during her term as the mayor that she dedicated her time to empower women in farming communities and conscientising them on gender and class struggles," said Matuba.

The league offered condolences to her family.

