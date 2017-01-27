South Africa: SABC 8 Journalist Shot in Face With Pellet Gun

The SABC inquiry has heard that SABC 8 journalist Suna Venter was shot in the face with a pellet gun last year, following continued threats of intimidation against her.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme revealed to the ad hoc committee on Friday that she received an SMS from Venter to say she discovered that she had been shot in the face by an unknown individual with a pellet gun on November 15, 2016.

She initially reported to the police that she had been hit with a "heavy object" while near her car, before slamming the car door and driving away.

On Monday, a doctor operated on her wound and removed to two pellets belonging to an air pistol.

The lead investigator in her case told her the modus operandi did not match a hijacking or mugging.

Intimidation

Committee chairperson Vincent Smith said Venter had alerted him to her condition as well earlier this week.

IFP MP Narend Singh suggested the committee write an urgent letter to all the relevant authorities, including the police, that the matter be addressed immediately.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said the matter is very serious, seems to be continuing, and that a risk assessment needs to be done urgently.

ANC MP Hlomane Chauke said Parliament needs to do something before someone gets killed, and that the committee does not want people accusing it of not having done anything.

DA MP Mike Waters said the "shooting" happened hours after Venter and SABC 8 journalists sent written testimony to the inquiry, and it is thus a clear case of intimidation.

Waters said acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane should be called in and must address Parliament publicly regarding the "rot" at the SABC and threats against journalism.

Venter was part of a group of eight SABC journalists who were fired, and seven later reinstated, for objecting to former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's policy of no longer airing footage of violent protests.

Smith said he would write to Police Minister Nathi Nhleko to ask for protection for threatened witnesses.

Source: News24