Cameroon: Bamenda - Still Timid Increase in School Turnout

Taxis and commercial motorcycles returned to the streets of Bamenda since Wednesday, January 25, 2017 after two days, Monday and Tuesday that witnessed another stressful ghost town experience. Life gradually returned to the city and neighbourhoods that spent January 23rd and 24th with markets and shops shut. Inter-urban transport vehicles once more hit the roads while snack bars, off licences and liquor houses resumed business activities. The situation did not however encourage the resumption of schools for the English subsystem of education in virtually all the schools.

The difference continues to be in GBHS Bamendankwe in the neighbourhood of Up-station where timid academic activities took place in the francophone subsystem. On the spot in campus, is the presence of security forces to protect students and property. Activities on Wednesday, January 25, featured an improvement on the number of students and teachers on campus. Some 279 students were present up from 242, twenty four hours earlier on January 24. Also available for service were some nine administrative staff and about 14 teachers. But barely 37 students of the English subsystem, up from 18 the previous day were present. It emerged from the administration of GBHS Bamendankwe that fear is to be blamed for the absence of students of the English subsystem, one of whose student was assaulted and her books thrown in water on her way to school on January 25. Elsewhere, in GBHS Bayelle, Bamenda, reports featured eight out of 40 teachers present for barely three students of the English subsystem and some 10 out of 12 teachers for about 76 students of the francophone subsystem. It was not better in GTHS Bamenda, GBHS Atiela etc. It was against this backdrop that the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique went sizing up the situation in the schools on January 24. He took time off to visit students in class and encourage reluctant students and teachers to resume school with assurance that security measures have been put in place for effective classes.

Adolphe Lele Lafrique: « Relative Calm Reigns in North West Region »

Governor of the North West Region

"Relative calm reigns in our region and it's inhabitants are quietly and peacefully going about their daily activities. Some schools effectively resumed on Monday January 23, 2017 though timidly. I personally visited some schools the day after to witness the progressive return to normal of activities within the education sector in our region. I therefore want to use this opportunity to call on all the others who are still at home to join their friends attend their classes and not be afraid because, once more, I reiterate that security measures have been put in place throughout the region to ensure their personal security and prevent any disruption of puiblic peace. "