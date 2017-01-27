Cameroon: Bilingualism, Multiculturalism Commission - Fako Chiefs Express Support

This was during and extraordinary session of the Fako Chiefs conference which took place yesterday in Buea.

Fako chiefs meeting in an extraordinary session at the Secretariat of the South West Chiefs Conference in Buea yesterday addressed their "appreciation and encouragement to President Paul Biya for creating the National Commission for Bilingualism and Multiculturalism. The motion is contained in a memorandum that was submitted to the Secretary General in the Governor's Office. The president of the Fako chiefs' conference said by signing the decree, President Biya has matched words with action as he has delivered on the promise he made during the endof-year message to the nation when he said measures would be taken to reinforce national unity. The memo signed by 45 chiefs also expressed support for the oneness and indivisibility of Cameroon urging the government to accelerate the decentralisation process which will serve as a panacea to development and national unity in Cameroon.

Representing the Governor, the Secretary General of the Governor's office, Clement Fon Ndikum said the spontaneity of the chiefs' reaction is proof of their loyalty to the Head of State which he said has been constant. He reiterated the call for the chiefs to urge their people to be "calm and understanding and give constructive dialogue a chance". He said the concerns of teachers and lawyers have been understood in the highest quarters and that the people should be patient while government seeks to provide solutions to the problems raised. He therefore urged the chiefs to call on their people to send their children back to school as government has taken measures to ensure the security of students and teachers alike. He promised to forward the memorandum to the appropriate quarters