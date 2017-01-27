27 January 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Burkina Faso: Tunisia, Burkina Faso in Quarter-Finals Clash

By Elisabeth Mosima

Both teams will face each other this Saturday in Libreville

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will clash with the Stallions of Burkina Faso in the first AFCON quarter-final tomorrow January 28, 2017 at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonese in Angondjé, Libreville. Kick off has been scheduled for 5:00 p.m. The encounter promises to be tough as it is the knockout stage of the competition. Burkina Faso finished first in Pool A after drawing with hosts, Gabon and Cameroon and beating the Djutrus of Guinea Bissau 2-0 to top their group. The Carthage Eagles began the competition in a rather timid note when they lost to Senegal in their first match 0-2. But were back on their feet again sending off neighbours, Algeria and crushing the Warriors of Zimbabwe 4-2 to secure a place in the last eight. They finished second in their group with five points behind Senegal with seven points.

On two occasions Burkina Faso have made it out of their AFCON group, they reached at least the semi-finals whilst Tunisia's last seven tournaments have seen them exit in the last eight or earlier. The Stallions of Burkina Faso and the Carthage Eagles met in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1998 hosted by Burkina Faso. The Stallions eliminated the Carthage eagles 7-8 through penalty shootouts after both teams separated 1-1 at full time. The quarterfinal match of the AFCON 2017 will be an opportunity for the Carthage Eagles to revenge their defeat in 1998. Tunisia has had 17 appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations. Their best performance was in 2004 when they won the trophy. Burkina Faso has had 10 appearances in the competition and their best performance was in 2013 when they finished as runners up.

