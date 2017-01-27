Ghana: NDC Loots Flagstaff House - TV Sets, Wall Clocks, Calendars Stolen

All assets found or being displayed at any facility serving as the seat of government, under normal circumstances belong to the state.

It is, therefore, not common for one to hear or read that departing government officials from the White House in the United States of America or the Number 10 Downing Street in London have taken away some of these state assets bought with public funds.

Regrettably, the opposite is the case in Ghana. Credible information available to The Chronicle indicates that some of the political staff of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration who were working at the Flagstaff House, the seat of Government of Ghana, virtually looted the place by taking away fridges, calendars, TV sets and wall clocks that had been used to furnish the place when they were exiting, after their party (NDC) had lost power to NPP in the December 2016 elections.

The Chronicle sources in government have confirmed the disgraceful story, but so far none of the departed government officials had been invited for questioning.

The Chronicle could, however, not establish whether stealthy invitations have been extended to these former government officials to explain the whereabouts of the aforementioned items that have gone missing in the Government House.

The Nana Akufo-Addo government has, however, replaced the missing items to ensure smooth working environment in the state facility.

Though there have been change of governments under the fourth Republican Constitution, this is the first time a report about the loot of the state house is being made.

Some government officials who spoke to The Chronicle on condition of anonymity were startled over the conduct of the former government officials.

According to them, after serving in government for eight years, these former officials cannot tell Ghanaians that buying a TV set was a luxury to them, hence they have to go home with those bought with state cash without any authorization.

The Chronicle is still following the development and would update its readers.