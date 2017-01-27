Ghana: Let's Celebrate 60th Anniversary in Moderation - President Tells Committee

Flagstaff House, Accra — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised the committee inaugurated to plan the upcoming 60th Independence Anniversary celebration to organise the event at no huge cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer.

He said that though the organisation of the programme is going to be difficult for the committee, and by extension the country, as a result of lack of finance, the committee should be do its best to organise an appropriate celebration, adding that despite all difficulties, the country has a reason to celebrate its independence.

"Even though we going through difficult economic times, we still have a lot to celebrate as Ghanaians," he asserted.

Inaugurating the committee made up of 30 members, the President admonished that it was in line for the country to remember what it went through in its bid to attain independence, while praising those who lost their lives in the process.

In 2007, 10 years ago, the country celebrated its Golden Jubilee when it turned 50 years. The edifice that houses the President was named Jubilee House, to commemorate the celebration, but, after some years, the NDC government, when it came into power, changed the name back to Flagstaff House.

Ostensibly, the President urged that the 60th celebration of our independence should be modest. He reiterated the need to taken into account the financial circumstances of the country, remarking that it should be elegant and appropriate, despite the difficult economy, as the country had suffered through thick and thin to get this far.

He further added that it should be an occasion where the nation celebrates the unity of the country, having been able to practice the democratic system for decades, which makes Ghana the gateway to Africa.

The committee is made up of Ken Amankwah as Chairman, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Vice Chairman, Duke Ofori-Atta, Secretary, Eugene Arhin, Lord Commey, Sam Ellis, Edmond Boateng, and Michael Ofori-Atta.

Also, the list included Ama Serwaa Nyarko, Jefferson Sackey, Kwaku Danso Misa, and Abyna Ansah Adjei on the Communication Working Group.

To add to the above are representatives from the Vice President's Office, Director of State Protocol, State Protocol, Chief of Protocol - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chief Director at the Presidency, Director Finance and Administration at the Presidency, and Director Budget at the Presidency.

That notwithstanding, the various institutions are ably represented on the committee forming the group B.

These include representatives from the Ghana Armed Forces, National Security, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana Prisons Service.

As well as representatives from the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Education Services, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information, and lastly, from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts.

Meanwhile, the Ken Amankwah-led 30 member committee has technically seven weeks to deliver to the satisfaction of the President, having at the back of their minds not to abuse the public purse.

Mr. Ken Amankwah, Chairman of the committee, partnered the Chief Executive during the Ghana @ 50 to roll out a carefully thought out programme of events for the celebrations.

On the other hand, a five-member committee was also inaugurated to plan an awards ceremony. The awards are to be given to people who have contributed immensely to the success of the country and need to be honoured.

The membership includes Professor Yaw Twumasi, Professor Irene Odotei, Professor J. H. Nketia, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, and Kwaku Essilfie.