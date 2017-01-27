Liberia 2017 - Political Outsider Alex Cummings Makes Statement With Massive Rally

Monrovia — Pointing to crowds pouring in at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium Friday, Unisys Barchue National Vice Chair for Political Affairs suggested a coming out party atmosphere for Alexander Cummings, the retired Coca Cola Executive and political leader of the Alternative National Congress(ANC)making his run for the Liberian Presidency.

Henry Karmo, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

"For too long our opponents have said our candidate is new, so today we have decided to show force; as I speak to you we are right now, we are overwhelmed by the crowd," Unisys told FrontPageAfrica Friday.

In April, the ANC lifted Cummings as its political leader during its party convention in Bensonville.

The ANC like most of the 20 plus political parties have been declaring that it is open to coalition but a lot of the so-called big name politicians have been reluctant to mend fences and join forces.

Cummings who has not hidden his late entry in the race as a lapse has been working the various constituencies across the country and playing to his strength as a political outsider with business and economic experience to lift Liberia out of its economic decline.

And his supporters and party officials agree.

"We have buses in the field. This is a Montserrado rally, a five-district rally. The writing is on the wall," Unisys averred. "Some of our opposition colleagues have been discounting us during negotiations because they say we are new. We have worked overtime and we have the strategy and manpower and it's being established that this country does not need too much politics. Our candidate has done business and management. We here today as a show of strength this is a Montserrado rally .

The rally is being graced by local Hipco musicians Takun J, who is rumoured to be running on the ANC's ticket for the Montserrado County District 8 seat, Nassie Man, Mr. Smith and Kanvee Adams. District Eight is currently being represented by Representative Acarous Moses Gray(CDC).