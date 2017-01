Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI will leave Friday for the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery said.

This visit is part of the actions undertaken by HM the King for the return of the Kingdom of Morocco to the African Union, the ministry pointed out in a statement.

Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, will host the 28th African Union summit on January 30-31, which will discuss this issue as part of its agenda.