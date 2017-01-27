Kenya: Al-Shabab Attacks Kenya Military Base, Dozens Killed

Al-Shabab has attacked Kenyan troops at a military base in Somalia Friday. The terror group has for years committed attacks in Somalia in an attempt to topple the western-backed government in Mogadishu.

The Islamist extremist group Al-Shabab attacked a Kenyan military base that is part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) program in Somalia early Friday.

The group rammed two suicide car bombs into the base and seized the base in Kulbiyow in the Lower Jubba region, according to al-Shabab's military operation spokesman, Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab. A resulting firefight left at least 70 dead.

"We are pursuing the Kenyan soldiers who ran away into the woods," said Abu Musab.

There are discrepancies over the number of soldiers and militants killed in Friday's attack. Kenya's army says nine of its soldiers died in the attack, while 70 militants were killed, according to a statement from a Kenyan military spokesman. Abu Musab said the attack left at least 51 Kenyan soldiers dead, but would not comment on the number of militants killed.

Kenyan police officers responding to the attack hit an improvised explosive device, leaving two officers dead and four wounded, according to a Kenyan official speaking on condition of anonymity. Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Paul Njuguna confirmed the attack was committed by Al-Shabab.

The Kenyan Ministry of Defense released a statement saying an "intensive Pacification Operation is underway" and KDF soldiers will "continue to relentlessly pursue the terrorist to ensure peace and security of our country Kenya, as well as support AMISOM operations in order to stabilize Somalia," which was retweeted by the official AMISOM account.

Fighting for control

Al-Shabab has previously attacked peacekeeping missions in Somalia, as it attempts to topple the western-backed government in Mogadishu. African Union and Somali troops pushed Al-Shabab out of most urban strongholds, including Mogadishu, in 2011, but have struggled to keep smaller areas safe from attack. Al-Shabab still launches guerilla attacks in the capital, including one that killed at least 26 in a Mogadishu hotel on Wednesday.

In January 2016 Al-Shabab claimed it killed more than 100 Kenyan soldiers in El-Adde, a Somali camp that is near the Somali-Kenyan border. The Kenyan military did not give details of the casualties of the attack.

Thounsands of African Union troops are in Somalia to support the weak government in the Horn of Africa nation. Somalian forces are supposed to take on more responsibilities as AMISOM is expected to withdraw by the end of 2020, but security concerns and Al-Shabab attacks have delayed Somalia's upcoming presidential elections, crucial for the impoverished nation to recover from decades of chaos and civil war.

kbd/bw (AP, Reuters)