People's Party president Mike Mulongoti says the endorsements and counter endorsements of President Lungu's 2021 bid are a waste of time.

Mulongoti said that he was of the view that President Lungu did not legally qualify to contest the 2021 elections and wondered why the debate was being entertained.

President Lungu has told the nation that he qualifies to contest the 2021 elections after having been twice voted in office although the first attempt was to finish of late President Sata's term.

"First of all President Lungu does not qualify by law to contest elections in 2021... the debate is a waste of time," Mulongoti said.

"It just shows how greed African leaders are and want to stay in power forever."

The debate has refused to whither with some opposition political parties aligned to the ruling Patriotic Front taking the matter to the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that President Lungu qualifies to contest.