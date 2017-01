President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has began swearing in his first batch of Ministers at the Flagstaff House.

Parliament yesterday approved the nomination of eight out of the 13 ministers designate vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament (ACP).

Members of Parliament (MPs) from both sides shared the view that the nominees were generally knowledgeable and experienced to occupy their respective ministerial positions and unanimously approved their nomination.