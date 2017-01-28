Ghana have been boosted by news that injured captain Asamoah Gyan may play some further part in their campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 31-year-old pulled out of the Black Stars' 1-0 defeat to Egypt in 41 minutes on Wednesday after suffering what was initially reported as a groyne injury.

His withdrawal, coupled with post-match comments by coach Avram Grant that "it is not looking good" for the striker, prompted concerns that Gyan's tournament may be over.

"Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has returned to the Black Stars camp to undergo treatment following Wednesday's injury at the Africa Cup of Nations," the Ghana Football Association announced on their official website.

"Tests in the Gabonese capital of Libreville have shown that the injury is not as bad as initially feared.

"Gyan has now joined the Black Stars camp in Oyem to undergo treatment to make him fully fit."

It is, however, unclear if Gyan would be playing any part in Sunday's quarter-final clash with DR Congo in Oyem.

"Tests revealed that the Black Stars skipper suffered a left thigh muscle contusion," Black Stars medical officer Adam Baba said, per the FA publication.

Gyan, who netted the only goal as Ghana beat Mali on matchday two, is the Black Stars' all-time top scorer with 49 goals.

His recent goal against the Eagles also made him Ghana's all-time scorer at the Afcon with eight goals.