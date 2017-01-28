African Summit in Libya Begins With Sudan Participation

Brazzaville — The African Summit on Libya began Friday in Brazzaville, the capital of Congo with participation of the Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman.

The delegation accompanying the Vice - President of the Republic at the summit includes the State Foreign Minister, Kamal Ismail, and a number of officials concerned with the Libyan and the African Union issues.

The Chadian President and current chairman of the African Union, Idris Deby, said that the summit is aimed for reaching a solution for the Libyan crisis.

He indicated that the presence of terrorist movements, including the Islamic State (IS) organization, has complicated the Libyan crisis, adding that the impacts of the Libyan crisis has reached the neighbors of Libya and the Sahel and Sahara countries.

Dr. said that solution of crisis in Libya remains responsibility of the Libyans themselves in the first place, stressing that the Libyans disputing parties shall give concessions for achieving a solution for the crisis.

He said that the military solution will never lead to solution of the Libyan crisis, stressing that any solution shall take into account the unity and integrity of the Libyan territories.

He said that the task of his high-level committee is to achieve agreement of all the Libyan parties, saying that the agreement reached by the Libyans in the year 2015 has paved the way for solution of the crisis.