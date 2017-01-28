Sudan: Ghandour Meets His Egyptian Counterpart

Addis Ababa — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has met with his Egyptian counterpart on the sidelines of meetings of the ministerial council of the African Union and discussed ways for strengthening further the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister and his Egyptian counterpart reviewed the arrangements for meetings of the joint committees and implementing the recommendation and decision which they have reached.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister has congratulated Sudan on the lifting of the American sanctions.

He pledged that the Egyptian Foreign Minister said that the equipments of the Sudanese traditional miners at Argen Crossing in the coming weeks.

The Sudanese and Egyptian Minister agreed on holding the meeting meetings of the joint by the end of next February.

The two sides have agreement to continue coordination, dialogue and consultations between them for the interest of the two countries.