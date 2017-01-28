27 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour Meets His Egyptian Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has met with his Egyptian counterpart on the sidelines of meetings of the ministerial council of the African Union and discussed ways for strengthening further the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister and his Egyptian counterpart reviewed the arrangements for meetings of the joint committees and implementing the recommendation and decision which they have reached.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister has congratulated Sudan on the lifting of the American sanctions.

He pledged that the Egyptian Foreign Minister said that the equipments of the Sudanese traditional miners at Argen Crossing in the coming weeks.

The Sudanese and Egyptian Minister agreed on holding the meeting meetings of the joint by the end of next February.

The two sides have agreement to continue coordination, dialogue and consultations between them for the interest of the two countries.

Sudan

African Summit in Libya Begins With Sudan Participation

The African Summit on Libya began Friday in Brazzaville, the capital of Congo with participation of the Vice - President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.