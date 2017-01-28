27 January 2017

South Africa: Men Arrested After US Tourists Hijacked, Robbed

Two men have been arrested for allegedly hijacking and robbing an American couple in Port Elizabeth while they were taking in the local sights.

They were caught in bushes close to Addo Road, Motherwell, on Thursday, according to the SA Police Service Facebook page.

Property belonging to the tourists was confiscated. It included a camera and memory card.

Robert Howard Webb, 61, and Verna Antoinette Yocum, 67, both of Texas, were found tied up in the bushes near Koega last Wednesday, Netwerk24 reported.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Marinda Mills said Yocum was stabbed in the arm. Webb was unharmed.

The two were on their way from Steytlerville to Grahamstown when they stopped along the R334 in Port Elizabeth, near Motherwell, to take in the scenery.

Two men overpowered them and forced them into their rental car before driving off, Mills said.

They stopped near Koega and took them into the bushes, where they robbed them of all their belongings, tied them up, and left.

The couple apparently indicated that their most valuable possessions they were robbed of were the photographs on their camera.

Police would hand their property back as soon as the preliminary investigation had been completed.

The men, aged 32 and 25, would appear in Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Monday.

More arrests were expected.

