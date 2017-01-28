Kenya: Court Reverses Matiang'i's Decision to Fire VC

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i was at fault for sacking a vice-chancellor of Technical University of Mombasa (Tum), a judge has ruled.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Onesmas Makau said that under the Universities Act the minister lacked the authority to fire Prof Josephat Mwatelah.

Justice Makau on Friday ruled that the termination was unlawful because it was not approved by the employer.

"It is of interest to note that the CS illegally terminated the claimant's contract against the legal advice by the Attorney-General [whom he] is representing," he said.

Consequently, the university's council was ordered to pay Prof Mwatelah six months' gross salary in lieu of notice and 12 months' gross salary as compensation.

The council was further directed to pay him all benefits accruing from his contract and the costs of the lawsuit.

The judge also said Dr Matiang'i does not have the authority to appoint any vice-chancellor without recommendation.

Judge Makau criticised the council's role in the termination, saying "the Tum council did not handle the claimant's case fairly and has remained aloof and even ratified the illegal decision by the CS".

Prof Mwatelah had filed the case seeking to have the decision quashed and to be reinstated.

However, the council, Dr Matiang'i and Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang defended the decision, arguing that the Cabinet secretary has the authority to fire a vice-chancellor.

Prof Laila Abubakar, the acting vice-chancellor, testified for the ministry.