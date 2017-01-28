Photo: Vanguard

President Buhari seen in London.

An alleged new photo of President Muhammadu Buhari in London has emerged.

In the photo, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state is seen to have visited him with other delegates.

Recall that speculations had emerged claiming the President was critically ill while the most unpopular ones insinuated that President Buhari may have even died of the illness.

However, the Presidency refuted the rumours saying it was false. The presidency had equally told Nigerians that President Buhari is hale and hearty.

Similarities between the first photo and the second set of photos however matched same location, indicating the President is really enjoying his leave abroad and not in any U.K hospital as claimed by some quarters.

The President not being in any hospital in the U.K was further attested to by the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina. The similarities in the first and second photos are with the sofa, flag, curtains, the colour of the wall and center carpet.

