28 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Africa: SA 'Will Strongly Oppose Morocco's Bid to Return to AU', - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic has appealed to the African Union (AU) to oppose Morocco's bid to become part of the organisation again in the same way that the continental body opposed apartheid.

Foreign minister Mohamed SalekOuldSalek told journalists on the sidelines of the AU summit on Friday that the AU's predecessor the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) had "always fought for the eradication of apartheid and all forms of colonialism on the continent in accordance with the relevant OAU/AU constitutive instruments, decisions and resolutions".

He said the Western Sahara was one of the last countries on the continent that still had to be decolonised.

"Morocco is the occupying force of this last African colony and should therefore be treated as such."

He compared Morocco's policy towards Western Sahara to that of the apartheid regime in South Africa and Namibia.

Morocco withdrew from the AU in 1984 because it supported the Western Sahara's independence, and Morocco's formal bid to accede to the body is set to be discussed at the assembly of heads of state on Monday and Tuesday.

Disputed territory

At least 50% of the AU member countries agreed to this item being put on the agenda, but it would need a two-thirds vote or consensus for a decision on this to pass.

One of the options that could be proposed is a committee to review Morocco's bid as well as the current issues faced by Western Sahara.

A South African official at the AU told News24 that South Africa would strongly oppose Morocco's bid to return to the AU.

The president of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, Brahim Ghali, paid a visit to President Jacob Zuma earlier this month to lobby his support on the matter.

Ghali also attended the ANC's birthday celebrations.

Zuma said it was "unfathomable" that the Western Sahara was still colonised by Morocco.

Western Sahara is a disputed territory bordered by Morocco and Algeria and has been under de facto control by Morocco since 1991, backed by the United States and France.

Source: News24

South Africa

Nigeria Opposes Mass ICC Withdrawal

The plan the African Union (AU) members to collectively withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) may suffer… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.