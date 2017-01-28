Nigeria: Pray for Buhari Rather Than Wishing Him Dead, Says Expert

The Founder of Sustainable Health Initiative (SHI) Dr. Mike Omotosho, has canvassed more prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, who at present undergoing check-up abroad, rather than using social media network as a channel of ill will for him.

Omotosho told newsmen yesterday in Ilorin that issues associated with health and life should be separated from politics, noting that Nigerians should stand by Buhari in his trying moment to get the best of him when he is back in the country.

He said: "I think we need to correct certain wrong perception about politics, health and life. Buhari, like many other human beings of his age, requires quality healthcare and I think he has a right to get it anywhere in the world."What is, however, worrisome is the spate of negative comments against him, especially through social networks.

I think those behind such developments should halt the ugly trend. We need to pray for our President, so that he can have quick recovery."

The SHI founder urged the federal government to investigate cases of killings in many parts of the country by suspected cattle rearers and rustlers and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous crime, saying apart from incurring the wrath of God, their actions could turn Nigeria into a dangerous zone for potential investors and their investments.

Omotosho, while urging prompt compensation for those who suffered losses to the attacks, admonished Nigerians across ethnic and religious boundaries to indulge in harmonious relationship with one another, noting: "God created us as people of the same nation to dwell together in peace and harmony."

Besides, he believed that creation of more job opportunities for the Nigerian teeming youths would lead to reduction in crime rates across the country, noting that the greatest sources of employment opportunities in Nigeria at present would be mechanised farming and resuscitation of moribund industries in many parts of the country.