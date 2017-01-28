Morocco/Egypt: North African Rivals Meet in Quarters #AFCON2017

Morocco will defend a scarcely believable record against North African rivals Egypt when the two team clash in their African Nations Cup quarterfinal in Port Gentil on Sunday.

Egypt will go into the match as favourites after topping Group D without conceding a goal, but Morocco showed form with a 3-1 victory over Togo followed by a 1-0 success against Cote d’Ivoire to book their place in the knockout stages.

They are also defending a proud record against The Pharaohs that has seen Morocco lose just two of their previous 26 matches against their regional rivals.

Given the success of seven-time Nations Cup winners and the powerful sides they have had down the years, it is a remarkably one-sided record in the favour of the less heralded Moroccans.

Egypt’s only successes have come in a Nations Cup qualifier in 1971 when they won 3-2, and the semifinals of the continental showpiece in 1986.

They have in fact only managed a single goal in their last eight matches against Morocco.

Neither coach on Sunday will be particularly looking to history for cues, but it is clear that the Egyptians have struggled with the organisation and physicality of Morocco in the past.

"Our ambition is very high and we are going to fight to keep progressing and reach the final stages," Egypt coach Hector Cuper says.

Cuper faces a section poser with young winger Ramadan Sobhi, who was left out of the 1-0 win over Ghana on Wednesday after appearing to show displeasure at being substituted in the previous match, a victory over Uganda.

Whether he will be restored to the starting line-up or used off the bench, remains to be seen, but the player has defended his actions.

“I always accept all coach decisions. I was sad to quit the game against Uganda at this stage,” he told reporters. “I was worried about the team's fate in the tournament. The score was 0-0 and we were desperate to win the game to keep our chances alive in the competition.

“I had the desire to complete the game to help the team win, so I appeared angry. Our target is to win all the games in this tournament. It is not important who will start or who will sit on the bench. Our priority is only to win."

Morocco coach Herve Renard has been pleased with his team’s display, though he maintains their best performance was the 1-0 loss to DR Congo in their tournament opener.

He knows his side are not favourites for the title, but feels they can spring a surprise.

“The knockout stages are a new competition altogether where you need a winning mindset,” he said. “There are better teams than us in this Cup, but we have a chance to prove ourselves when we are confronted with them.”