29 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Man With 90 Wives, Bello Masaba, Dies At 93

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna — THE controversial super-polygamist and Islamic preacher with over 90 wives, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Masaba, is dead.

He died, yesterday afternoon, after a brief illness in his Bida, Niger State residence.

He was 93 years.

There had been anxiety over his health in the past three days after he disappeared from public view.

Personal assistant to the nonagenarian, Alhaji Mutairu Salawudeen Bello, confirmed the death in a telephone interview with our correspondent.

"With gratitude to Allah (SWT), we announce the death of Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Bello this afternoon. He was aged 93 years. He died after a brief illness.

"The Janiza prayer and interment are slated for tomorrow (Sunday) by 10am."

Bello said that the late Islamic preacher fore-told his death and was prepared for it.

"Baba had told us that his time was up. He told me personally during his last moment that he has completed his divine assignment and was ready to meet his creator.

"He told us to remain dedicated to the cause of Islam and urged us all not to deviate from all his teachings on righteousness, piety and total submission to the will of Allah. He warned us to shun adultery but that we are free to marry as many women as possible instead of piling up concubines because it is 'Hallal' before Allah."

