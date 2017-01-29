South Africa: Man Arrested After 7 Rhino Tails, Legs Found in Fridge

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for the illegal hunting of specially protected wild animals after seven rhino were allegedly killed and dehorned on a farm in Limpopo in November 2016, police said on Sunday.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapel said police followed up on information received that seven rhino were allegedly poached on a farm in Ring-Beult-Steenbokpan in Lephalale last year.

During the search of the farm, police discovered seven rhino tails and eight lower legs, all packed in the fridge.

Mojapelo said it was believed that a helicopter had transported the horns from the farm.

The man is expected to appear in the Lephalale Magistrate's Court soon.

Anyone with information can contact Warrant Officer van Heerden at 0824142337.

Source: News24