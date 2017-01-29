Zimbabwe: Mugabe Flies in, Flies Out

President Robert Mugabe yesterday left for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the African Union summit, hours after he arrived from a long holiday in Asia.

Mugabe will join other African leaders at the annual 28th ordinary session of the AU.

The soon to be 93-year old leader was in the Far East for his annual holiday since mid-December after the Zanu PF's conference held in Masvingo.

While on holiday, Mugabe visited China where he claimed his bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping had opened avenues for a strong economic cooperation with the world's second largest economic power house.

He also visited Mali for the 27th edition of the France-Africa Summit, a meeting aimed at strengthening ties between France and African countries.

Mugabe has been criticised for spending most of his time outside Zimbabwe when the country is experiencing a number of problems associated with the collapse of the economy.