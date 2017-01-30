NAMIBIA'S corruption perception has been rated slightly worse than last year by Transparency International.

Transparency International is a Germany-based non profit organisation that tracks perception of corruption all over the world.

In 2016, the corruption perception index looked at 176 countries, an increase from 149 in 2015, thus affecting some countries' rankings including Namibia, who sits at 53 out of 176.

In terms of scores, Namibia got 53 in 2015, but by last year, this figure dropped by one point.

According to Transparency International's website, the average score of most countries is 43, meaning there is persistent corruption.

Institute for Public Policy Research's director, Graham Hopwood, said the corruption perception index score indicates that Namibia is not making progress in tackling corruption, after a better ranking last year.

"It does seem that to become the least corrupt country in Africa by 2020 as per the Harambee Prosperity Plan target, we will need to make a much more concerted effort.

"It could involve a high profiled national campaign against corruption linked to a series of measures such as the publication of asset declarations and introduction of legal reforms such as the Access to Information Bill," he said.

The Anti-Corruption Commission director general, Paulus Noa, yesterday said corruption is a governance issue and that state-owned enterprises should be administered in a more transparent way.

"Public institutions must be administered in the manner that is more open, transparent, accountable and responsive to the needs of society," he said.

Noa further on said while corruption is not endemic in Namibia, there is still an unacceptable level of inequality in the country.

"This could be the reason why Namibia went down by one score from the 2015 perception index," he said.

He said improved performance and service delivery will strengthen our democratic governance system and ultimately increase Namibia's ranking in the world.

"The score of many countries also decreased probably not because of increasing levels of corruption in those countries but because of the social and economic inequality in the respective societies," he said.

He said Denmark retained its position at number one but the score went down by one point from 91 in 2015 to 90 in 2016.

"Namibia has recorded many achievements in the area of governance since independence. Much more, however, still needs to be done to ensure that poverty and economic inequality are effectively addressed," he said.