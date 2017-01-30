29 January 2017

Nigeria: Lagos Roads to Be Closed for Marathon Race

The General Manager, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, on Sunday released detailed information on road closure on February 11, the date of the second edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Alli disclosed that for about 12 hours, some parts of Lagos will be shut down for the safety of thousands of runners, hundreds of thousands of cheering fans and millions of Lagosians.

He urged residents of Ikeja and environs going to Victoria Island to go through Ikorodu Road, vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2, and environ going to Victoria Island to go through Apapa and Orile to link Eko Bridge to Victoria Island; while residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environ are advised to avoid Masha Area and National Stadium but they can link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu, Eko Bridge then to Victoria Island.

Alli also said vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe and environ can link Victoria Island through Ojota, Ikorodu Road, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island, while vehicles from Okota go through Mile 2 to Orile, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island. Those from Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island must go through Mushin, Funso Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), Eko Bridge to Victoria Island and vehicles coming from Epe, Ajah, Lekki and environ must use the Alternative Route to Victoria Island.

Lastly Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland can use Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) link Osborne to the Mainland.

Alli said the following roads will be totally or partially closed.

"The Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alaka Road Service lane will be closed from 5.45 a.m. to 7.30 a.m., National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dormanlong Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from 6.45 a.m. to 9 a.m., Antony Village to Oworosoki will be closed from 7.15 a.m. to 9 a..m, Adekunle Junction that links Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.30 a.m. to 2 p.m."

The General Manager said runners will start collecting their kits from February 1, 2017 at Molade Okoya Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

"I am also happy to inform our media partners that they can collect their accreditation forms at Marathon Office, Teslim Balogun Stadium. The deadline for collection and submission is February 6, and accreditation cards will be distributed February 9, 2017".

