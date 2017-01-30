Nigeria: Govt Signs AU Convention On Cross Border Cooperation

Nigeria on Sunday signed the African Union Convention on Cross Border Corporation as part of the side line events at the ongoing 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

The Niamey Convention, which was adopted in 2014, is to promote Cross Border Corporation at local, sub-regional and regional levels with the aim of ensuring peaceful resolution of border disputes.

It is also to ensure efficient and effective border management.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfery Oyeama, who signed on behalf of the Federal Government, said the action was a demonstration of the country's commitment to ensure peace on the continent.

"We do so by signing this agreement to join the list of countries that have appended their signatures to the convention.

"Hopefully we believe that as we appended our signature, the convention would soon come into force within shortest period as possible and all these in the interest of member states.

"On the part of the Nigeria Government, I will like to assure that we will do everything possible on our side to abide by the rule of this convention," he said.

He noted with satisfaction that the convention would help member states settle boundary disputes.

He expressed belief that this would be done with manner of fraternity and without any recourse to force.

"This occasion also marks another milestone in our efforts to reinforce, strengthen and support the African Union to move towards peace.

"As we say, once we stand united Africa can achieve anything and when we are divided this is every chance that we will fall and will fail so we will continue as a country to work for the progress of peace and stability on the African continent," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria is the 11th country to sign the convention, which has been ratified by two countries so far.

In another development, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Ibrahim, has expressed optimism that Nigeria's election as the Chairperson of AU Peace and Security Commission would be successful.

The event is scheduled to hold on January 30.

She said the country had done its homework effectively in that regard.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the deliberations so far held at the summit.

(NAN)