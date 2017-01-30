Rwanda: Miss Rwanda 2017 Takes Shape As Kigali Picks Reps

The trio took on the task to choose the number of contestants that would make a list of 26 contestants who will compete at the pre-selection event, to pick the finalists.

They chose the representatives considering, among other criteria, beauty, brains, expression, and content.

Having previously given the Miss Rwanda crown a shot but fell short, Ashimwe, who this time got a pass and wants to give her best said that she picked lessons from her previous attempt and hopes to do better.

"Last year, I wasn't fully ready to compete but I decided to come back. I have worked on my confidence and plans. Getting far in this competition would be a great achievement and would mean a lot to me and my life goals,"

"I want to use this opportunity to empower girls using reading and writing as a platform," said Ashimwe.

Ashimwe is the only one from last year who was given a chance to continue to the next level although there were two who competed last year that came back to try their luck.

The three week-long search of Miss Rwanda representatives will be followed by the Pre-selection event which will take place this weekend at the Petit Stade in Remera, where 15 girls will be selected to go to the boot-camp.

The two week-long boot camp will take place at Golden Tulip Hotel in Nyamata. All the 26 girls from different locations across the country gathered at the Kigali auditions and were given numbers, which they will be using throughout the campaigns, which starts on Monday.