28 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Pop Star Rihanna Meets Lilongwe Girls Secondary School Students During Malawi Charity Trip

By Harold Kapindu

Pop globe super star r Robyn Rihanna Fenty travelled to Malawi on behalf of her Clara Lionel Foundation and on Friday met students of Lilongwe Girls Secondary school in Malawi's capital.

The 28-year-old in a make-up free and wearing a practical outfit of shirt and trousers, toured the classrooms and met with the students as the ambassador for Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education.

The "work, work, work," singer was also spotted with Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans as well as Julia Gillard, Global Partnership for Education's board of director's chairperson.

When people learnt of her visit, social media was awash with photos of the pop star which went viral.

While in the country, Rihanna spent time with key educators, government officials, students and mentors to promote education on behalf of her Clara Lionel Foundation .

Since rising to fame, Rihanna has become a vocal philanthropist. In 2012, she launched her Clara Lionel Foundation charity in honor of her grandparents to improve health, education and arts and culture around the world.

As for her relationship with Global Citizen, the performer who scored eight 2017 Grammy nods headlined the organisation's annual Global Citizen Festival last fall.

Rihanna's visit comes days after another pop legend Madonna also arrived in the country processing adoption papers for Malawian twin girls.

Malawi

