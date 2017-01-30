Kenya: Leaders in Jubilee Settle on Contester to Defeat Governor Kidero

Nairobi Jubilee governorship aspirants allied to Senator Mike Sonko have said they have a line-up and will soon name their flag bearer to take on Cord's Evans Kidero.

Speaking during a church service at Roysambu in Nairobi, Dagoretti South Member of Parliament Dennis Waweru said 'team Nairobi' - the group's name - is united and have already agreed on the person who they will front to face Dr Kidero.

"We have a line up and we will reveal it at the right time. We are united and we will go to the polls as a team," said Mr Waweru.

Mr Waweru, in an apparent swipe at Peter Kenneth, said that they are not interested in boardroom politics, instead they are focused on winning the confidence of the people to decide who will fly the Jubilee's ticket.

"We are going to come up with one strong candidate. Let him join us if he wants to be part of this government. We do not want divisive politics," he said.

On his part, Senator Sonko asked the aspirants to leave the residents to decide who will become the Jubilee Nairobi governorship candidate.

"I believe it is the residents and not the members of Parliament who will decide who the Nairobi governor will be," said Mr Sonko.

Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja called for unity even as they tussle among themselves, saying that those who are trying to divide them will fail.

"We are the ones who started the National Alliance (TNA) and those trying to divide us on the basis of tribes should stop day dreaming," said Mr Sakaja.

Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru added that Nairobi politics should not be based on tribes as the capital city is a cosmopolitan.

"Nairobi needs tribeless politics. Nairobi is a cosmopolitan county and instead what we should fight for is Nairobi without traffic, garbage, youth unemployment and Kanjo menace," she said.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki expressed confidence that Jubilee will win the seat.

"We cannot allow Nairobi to be in the hands of the opposition. We will do whatever it takes to win the seat."