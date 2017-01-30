CONTROVERSIAL rural affairs minister Abedinico Ncube on Saturday caused the arrest of former Gwanda councillor Alderman Themba Nyoni for allegedly saying President Robert Mugabe is "too old and must go and rest".

President Mugabe turns 93 next month.

Nyoni was detained without charge at Gwanda Police Station for almost six hours after which he was told to report back on Monday.

The MDC-T politician opened up to NewZimbabwe.com about his arrest saying he has in the past turned down overtures from Ncube - who also doubles as Matabeleland South provincial affairs minister - to join Zanu PF.

"On Saturday, we were perusing through newspapers in town when Ncube arrived and called me to his car. When I got to him he asked me join Zanu PF saying Morgan Tsvangirai will never rule the country," said Nyoni.

"I then told him I was in a hurry as I wanted to go and buy airtime. He offered to buy it (airtime) for me on condition I insult Tsvangirai but I refused.

"He went to say Tsvangirai is as good as dead and I replied by saying even Mugabe is now too old and must go and rest."

Nyoni said an agitated Ncube then ordered a police officer who was passing by to arrest him for undermining the authority of the President after which he was taken to the police camp.

"Police then called Ncube to come and give a statement but he alleged to be in Harare despite having caused my arrest a few minutes back.

"I was then released having spent six hours in detention."

Nyoni said he was released following the intervention of human rights lawyer, Lizwe Jamela.

Police often arrest political activists for insulting or undermining Mugabe's office, but most of the cases have been dismissed by the courts.

The latest cases include Kariba cleric Patrick Mugadza who was detained after predicting the veteran Zanu PF leader would die this year.

Last week a ZRP officer based at Silobela Police Station in Midlands appeared in court after he allegedly defaced portrait pictures of Mugabe and Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri, accusing them of causing his misery.

Mugabe, in power, since independence in 1980, has faced increasing pressure prompted by anger over a deepening economic crisis that has left banks short of cash and unemployment at over 90 percent.

The Zanu PF leader however remains defiant and will seek another five-year term in elections due next year when he will be 94 years old.