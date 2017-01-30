Uganda: Another Busy Year for Cranes

Kampala — It might have ended for Uganda, but the 2017 Total Africa Cup of Nations was just getting started as the Cranes returned home after their three group matches in Gabon.

Since Uganda's elimination was confirmed, seven others have since followed, with Senegal and Tunisia joining them home days later, although the latter duo quitting at the quarterfinal stage.

So until this Sunday at Libreville's Stade de l'Amitie, the Nations Cup is still very much on.

However, while the world continues taking in the beauty that is African football, Uganda - who were playing at Afcon for the first time since 1978 - and several other countries whose journey in Gabon ended early, should now be shifting focus, if they have not already.

Questions like, which players carry Uganda on from here, and under which coach - with Micho Sredojevic and Fufa's relationship complicated over payments issues -, will be asked.

But other factors remaining constant, what is in stock for Uganda between now and the end of the year?

2018 Chan qualification

Uganda have qualified for the last three successive Africa Nations Championships finals, a tournament exclusive to players who feature in national domestic leagues only. They will hope to make it four in a row.

Draws for qualification for this will be held on April 9, with the games scheduled to start two weeks later.

2019 Afcon qualification

Much has been said of the 'easy group' that is Uganda, Cape Verde, Tanzania and Lesotho, but more than once the world has seen the game disprove strong-on-paper football in favour of the real football on the pitch.

Should Uganda top this Group L, they will make it two Nations Cup finals in a row. Cameroon are the 2019 hosts. Qualification matches start in June, with Uganda opening away to Cape Verde before hosting neighbours Tanzania in March 2018.

"Draw could be counted as very fair for Uganda and proof that we did good job in recent years to be able to have favourable draw," said Micho in the aftermath of the draw, "However, no team can be taken for granted."

2018 World Cup qualifiers

Uganda entered this year second in Group E, two points behind Egypt's six following a goalless draw in Ghana and 1-0 victory over Congo in Kampala.

Only the top team here will qualify for Russia 2018, with Egypt taking early control. Uganda are back in action in August with a trip to Egypt, a country they have only beaten in a friendly in 1965, before hosting the Pharaohs in a back-to-back affair.

It will be an extremely busy four months for Uganda, who will immediately after Egypt, welcome Ghana in October before wrapping their World Cup campaign away in Congo in November - all this year. That is not even to mention Cecafa later this year.

2018 World Cup qualification

EGYPT 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6

UGANDA 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4

GHANA 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

CONGO 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

RESULTS SO FAR

12 Nov 2016: Uganda 1-0 Congo

07 Oct 2016: Ghana 0-0 Uganda

Upcoming

28 Aug 2017: Uganda vs Egypt

02 Sep: Egypt vs Uganda

02 Oct: Uganda vs Ghana

06 Nov: Congo vs Uganda