30 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiang'i Calls for Dialogue to End Lecturers Strike

Photo: Jared Nyataya/Daily Nation
Moi University employees belonging to University Academic Staff Union demonstrate in Eldoret (file photo)
By Ouma Wanzala

Lecturers have vowed to continue with their strike, ignoring an appeal by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to suspend it for dialogue.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said in a circular to lecturers that the strike, which is in its second week, will continue until the 2013-2017 CBA is negotiated, signed and implemented.

"Uasu National Executive Committee considered the request by the Cabinet Secretary for Education to suspend the ongoing strike till February 28 2017.

"NEC resolved as follows:that the strike shall continue unabated until the CBA is signed, registered and implemented," said Dr Wasonga.

He directed that the strike be upscaled and intensified across universities and each chapter take charge of its campuses to ensure total paralysis of the higher education system.

"During the strike there should be no lectures, invigilation of exams, marking of exams, practicals, supervisions, field work and all work-related activities," said Dr Wasonga.

He went on: When our employer refuses to perform its legal obligation to bargain, we have a right to industrial action as enshrined under Article 41 of the Kenyan Constitution."

On Thursday, Dr Matiang'i admitted that the process leading to the signing of the CBA has been slow and incomplete.

In earlier talks last week the lecturers, who are demanding harmonisation of their salaries and allowances, rejected a counter-offer of three per cent raise from the government.

