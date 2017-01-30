Africa: When Leaders Are Forced Out of Power

Photo: Daily Monitor

A week in African politics is very long. A lot of things usually happen with outcomes habitually bordering on the extreme. A protest here with the government usually responding with terror, a corruption scandal there, a contested election that is often marred with irregularities or voter intimidation, a drough that way, the list is endless.

A head of Gambia's polls on December 1 several opposition figures were imprisoned for reportedly violating rules of assembly.

President Jammeh, at one of his campaign rallies, described them as "opportunistic people" propped by the West. "I will bow to only Allah and my mother. I will never tolerate opposition to destabilise this country," he swore.

Then the unthinkable happened, one of those rare occurrences, in the long days of African politics; Jammeh, who ranked ninth on the list of Africa's longest serving presidents with 22 years, lost the elections and even conceded defeat to the opposition flag bearer Adama Barrow on national television.

Nine days later he made a U-turn citing "unacceptable abnormalities" and consequently announced he had annulled the result, pending a new vote.Last week he was eventually forced out of power, following a protracted course that even included a military option by the 14 member states under Ecowas.

It was reported and believed that during the period he hesitated to leave power and at actual exit, Jammeh fished at least Shs40b ($11m) from the country's treasury excluding the luxury cars and items he smuggled out of the country.

Jammeh captured power in a bloodless coup in 1994 at the age of 29 years after toppling Dawda Kairaba Jawara, the country's first leader since independence in 1962.

He promised a number of reforms but as years went by he not only turned into the opposite of what he promised but he even once proclaimed to cure HIV/Aids.

Known for his signature white flowing robes and prayer beads, back in 2015 his presidency had even instructed that he should be referred to by the official title: His Excellency Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh Babili Mansa.

He often basked in the shadows of other Africa's strongmen among them Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (37 years), Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe (36 years), Cameroon's Paul Biya (33 years), Uganda's Yoweri Museveni ( 31 years), Sudan's Omar Bashir (27 years) and Chad's Idris Derby (26 years).

Well, he is no more as he joins the long list of leaders who have had to be pushed out of power.

Liberia's Charles Taylor - 2003

The 69-year-old is currently serving a prison term in UK having been convicted by a UN-backed court for war crimes and crimes against humanity over supporting rebels who committed atrocities in Sierra Leone.

The book "Blood diamonds: Tracing the deadly path of the world's most precious stones" by American journalist Greg Campbell is one of many reference points that offers insights into the extent of the atrocities committed by Charles Taylor.

He plundered close to Shs355b ($100m) of Liberia's funds while in power, according to government records investigated by the United Nations, which he used to buy houses, cars and weapons while fighting the civil war.

Following enormous international pressure, Taylor who took power in 1990 after deposing Samuel Doe who was brutally murdered and his genitals cut out, stepped down in 2003, handed over power to vice president Moses Blah and sought for asylum in Nigeria where he was arrested after attempting to escape. Interpol had issued a red notice against him.

His trial commenced in 2007 and was convicted in 2012 on 11 charges among them murder, rape, use of child soldiers by rebel groups in neighbouring Sierra Leone and terrorism between 1991 to 2002 civil war, which cost an estimated 50,000 lives.

Madagascar's Marc Ravalomanana - 2009

The 68-year-old Malagasy politician was ousted in 2009 by Andry Rajoelina, a former deejay and mayor of the capital Antananarivo, with the backing of the army following nearly two months of bloody protests that left an estimated 100 people dead. He fled to Swaziland and later moved to South Africa.

In 2010 he was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment with hard labour over the deaths of several opposition protesters. Earlier he had been sentenced to four years in prison for abuse of office and fined Shs249b ($70m) used for the purchase of his private jet.

In 2012 he attempted to go back home but a plane he was traveling in was turned away after reaching Madagascan airspace. The country became stable again in 2013 with fresh elections and a new democratically elected president.

Tunisia's Zine El Abidine Ben Ali - 2011

He was the first head of state to fall under the infamous Arab spring that started sweeping that same year and across the entire Middle East.

The 81-year-old, who assumed power in 1987 following a bloodless coup that ousted the first president Habib Bourguiba since independence in 1956, sought safe haven in Saudi Arabia but was sentenced in absentia to 35 years in prison on charges of money laundering.

After starting out on a good note, like all leaders do, Ben Ali degenerated into an autocrat living in pomp and consolidated his rule by muzzling opposition figures and retaining control of the media and armed forces.

Egypt's Hosni Mubarak - 2011

The 89-year-old, Egypt's third longest serving head of state, served a three year jail term for crimes committed while still in power - ordering for the murder of peaceful protesters during the Arab spring protests.

Mubarak's resignation followed mass protests in Egypt against his 30-year rule, and came a day after he surprised the people of his country by refusing to resign.

The former president succeeded Anwar Sadat, who was assassinated on October 6, 1981 while attending a military parade to commemorate the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Everything came crashing down when, as massive, vibrant forces broke out in Cairo's Tahrir Square and elsewhere in Egypt.

Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo - 2011

The 72-year-old, is undergoing trial at the Hague-based International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity including murder, rape and persecution. The "classically educated academic" according to BBC metamorphosed into a leader who was "willing to destroy his country by refusing to accept defeat at the ballot box".

After 20 years in opposition, he came to power in 2000 when military leader Robert Guei's attempts to rig elections were defeated by street protests in the main city, Abidjan.

However in April 2011, Mr Gbagbo was himself forced out of office - captured in a bunker at the presidential palace by UN and French-backed forces supporting his rival Alassane Ouattara, internationally regarded as the winner of elections five month earlier.

He became the first head of state to be tried by the ICC, which rattled African strongmen led by Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe, Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema and Yahaya Jameh, and started campaign for Africa to pull out from the court.

Libya's Muammar Gadaffi--2011

In power since 1969, the African strongman met his inhumane fate in October 2011. Feared, loathed, respected, and worshiped, Gaddafi had been Africa's and the Arab world's longest-serving ruler.

For years, he was an international pariah blamed for the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jumbo jet over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 270 people. After years of denial, Libya acknowledged responsibility, agreed to pay up to $10m to relatives of each victim, and Gaddafi declared he would dismantle all weapons of mass destruction.

But in February 2011, days after the uprising against him began; Gaddafi gave a televised speech amid violent social unrest against his autocratic rule. In the speech, he vowed to hunt down protesters "inch by inch, room by room, home by home, alleyway by alleyway".

The speech caused a furor that fuelled the armed rebellion against him and it has been since mocked in songs and spoofs across the Arab world. He blamed the unrest on al-Qaeda and a "colonialist plot", calling those opposed to him "rats", and alleged that they had been influenced by "hallucinogenic drugs".

The war raged on for months, with slow gains for the opposition. Eventually, the rebels entered Tripoli on August 21.

Mali's Amadou Toumani Toure - 2012

The 68-year-old, who was deposed in an apparent coup, first came to power in the arid, land-locked West African country in 1991.

Toure, a former army officer, seized power in a coup that toppled long-time military ruler Moussa Traore, who had himself seized power in a 1968 coup, after Traore ordered the shooting of pro-democracy demonstrators in Mali's capital, Bamako, who had called for an end to one-party rule.

Hundreds of demonstrators were killed or injured, but many soldiers refused to fire and joined the pro-democracy movement, prompting Toure's intervention in ending Traore's 22-year dictatorship.

After gaining power, Toure - who had joined the army in 1969, and trained in France and the USSR - organised a conference drawing up a constitution for Mali, and agreed to step down from power in 1992 when democratic elections were held.

He re-entered politics in 2002 when he decided to run for president. Many Malian admirers of Toure's role during the 1992 coup were disappointed that he planned to enter rough-and-tumble Malian politics.

In early 2012, elements of the Malian military protested the Touré government's handling of the 2012 insurgency in northern Mali. In April 2012 he agreed to resign from power in an Ecowas brokered arrangement.

Central African Republic's General Francois Bozize - 2013

The 71-year-old became a high-ranking army officer in the 1970s, under the rule of Jean-Bédel Bokassa, another dictator who was ousted in 1979.

Bozize, who passed out as an intellectual and reportedly deeply religious man, was no stranger to coups; during dictatorship of Andre Kolingba from 1981 to 1993 he was an opposition figure, leading an unsuccessful coup attempt in 1983.

His problems started in 2011 and culminated into his overthrow in 2013.

Bukina Faso's Blaise Compaore - 2014

The 66-year-old was deposed in October 2014 following nationwide protests sparked by his efforts to extend his 27-year hold on power.

He sought asylum in Ivory Coast, and last year was Ivorian citizenship, effectively ending the prospect of his extradition to face murder charges back home where he is wanted over his alleged role in the murder of iconic ex-leader Thomas Sankara in 1987.

Sankara, a revolutionary figure who is still a hero to many in West Africa, was killed on October 15, 1987, during the coup that brought his friend and former comrade-in-arms Compaore to power.

An international arrest warrant had been issued for him that December.

