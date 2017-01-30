Uganda: The Oil Cash Bonanza Was No 'Golden Handshake'

opinion

The term "golden handshake" has been used in business circles since the 1960s. It originated in Britain although it is now more associated with the United States. A golden handshake is paid to high ranking executives and in most cases it is spelt out in their employment contracts; giving them a significant severance pay package in case they lose their jobs through "firing, restructuring or even scheduled retirement". It is actually a generous send off, "weraba, kwaheri, bye bye". In other words you don't stay on your job after receiving it since it is different from a bonus.

The people who hatched the scam that awarded Shs6 billion to some senior public servants for having helped Uganda to 'win' the arbitration case against Tullow and Heritage Oil companies, concocted something called "presidential handshake", a total distortion of the handshake philosophy which is predicated on departure from the company or institution. The President doesn't give handshakes but makes donations, awards and presents medals as he deems necessary, to worthy causes and deserving individuals. By requesting to be awarded cash, these so called 'good people' were behaving like 'mercenaries', even claiming credit they didn't deserve for winning the arbitration case. These people, if they deserved recognition, should have waited for the Fountain of Honour to consider them for medals and other awards. It is at this time that the President will get to shake their hands!

Uganda government hired a team of international lawyers to handle the arbitration in London at a cost of $ 10 million. None of the officials who received the Shs6 billion 'handshake' were part of the legal team and I don't think any of them has a licence to practice law in England. They went to London to listen in and furnish the necessary information that was required by the legal team hired to represent Uganda. They were doing what was required of them and it was morally wrong for them to beg the President for the so called "handshake". If the arbitration for the $ 700 million had failed , I am sure these guys would heap all the blame on the London lawyers; claiming they had provided all the necessary information to win the case!

Now that the Speaker of Parliament has directed the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and Statutory Enterprises (Cosase) to investigate the oil bonus payments, the public awaits with 'abated breath' to know why this money was forked out to these individuals. Was it solicited contrary to standard practice of rewarding public officers? What was the basis of determining who gets how much? Were legal procedures followed in making these payments? How much money was spent by government to facilitate these officials during the arbitration? Parliament has also cast its net wider by including accountability of all money received by government so far in the petroleum fund.

So if the oil bonus beneficiaries hoped to silence the matter through Justice Kavuma's interim 'stupid order' to Parliament, its withdrawal or vacation may have resulted in unforeseen consequences. But in Uganda, Parliamentary Commissions and commissions of inquiry in general, hardly resolve anything. They are routinely ignored by those supposed to implement them but I hope Parliament will this time insist on answers.

Mr Naggaga is an economist, administrator and retired ambassador.