30 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: You'll Be Ok, Mugabe Govt Tells SA-Based Zimbabweans Amid Xenophobia Fears

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
(File photo).

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks on foreigners, a Zimbabwe government minister was quoted as saying Sunday.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Obedingwa Mguni told the Bulawayo-based Sunday News that Zimbabwe's government had been assured that South Africa is "on top of the situation" in the wake of a call for an anti-foreigner protest next month from a group calling itself the "Mamelodi Concerned Residents".

"The government has guaranteed the safety of our nationals. There is no way they will allow another episode of xenophobic attacks. I'm quite assured," Mguni told the paper.

Xenophobic attacks mainly in Kwa-Zulu Natal between March and May 2015 left seven foreigners dead and displaced around 5 000. There is a sizeable number of Zimbabweans living in South Africa, both illegally and legally, though the exact figure is not known. Fact-checkers @AfricaCheck have previously said that estimates of between one and three million Zimbabweans based across the Limpopo cannot be substantiated.

Fact-checkers @AfricaCheck have previously said that estimates of between one and three million Zimbabweans based across the Limpopo cannot be substantiated.

There are fears that Zimbabwe's latest economic crisis - which has seen the authorities regularly failing to pay civil servants on time - may lead to a surge in the number of locals heading south.

More on This

Who's Spreading Xenophobic Attack Messages?

SOUTH AFRICA's Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has threatened to prosecute Zimbabwe's opposition if it was found to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.