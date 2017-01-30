29 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Dynamos Transfer List Four Senior Players

Tagged:

Related Topics

DYNAMOS have transfer-listed four of their senior players headlined by striker Rodreck Mutuma as they look to rebuild a team decimated by the departure of several of their stars.

Also deemed excess to requirements at the club are defender Sidney Linyama and striker Jacob Muzokomba.

Skipper Stephen Alimenda's contract expired on December 31 but the Glamour Boys felt he is no longer in their plans for next term and decided against renewing his deal.

Dynamos president Keni Mubaiwa said they had been advised by the coach Lloyd Mutasa that the four players were no longer in his plans for next season.

"It was a decision that came from the technical team. We were given a list of those players and we have since given them clearance letters.

"But as for Alimenda his contract had expired and we didn't renew it," said Mubaiwa.

The Glamour Boys have seen an exodus of several stars, including midfielder, Brett Amidu, who has found a new home at FC Platinum, while Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi have sealed deals with Ngezi Platinum.

The Harare giants however have responded by conducting auditions in a bid to beef up ahead of the next term.

Zimbabwe

You'll Be Ok, Govt Tells South Africa-Based Zimbabweans

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.