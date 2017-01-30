Zimbabwe: Dynamos Transfer List Four Senior Players

DYNAMOS have transfer-listed four of their senior players headlined by striker Rodreck Mutuma as they look to rebuild a team decimated by the departure of several of their stars.

Also deemed excess to requirements at the club are defender Sidney Linyama and striker Jacob Muzokomba.

Skipper Stephen Alimenda's contract expired on December 31 but the Glamour Boys felt he is no longer in their plans for next term and decided against renewing his deal.

Dynamos president Keni Mubaiwa said they had been advised by the coach Lloyd Mutasa that the four players were no longer in his plans for next season.

"It was a decision that came from the technical team. We were given a list of those players and we have since given them clearance letters.

"But as for Alimenda his contract had expired and we didn't renew it," said Mubaiwa.

The Glamour Boys have seen an exodus of several stars, including midfielder, Brett Amidu, who has found a new home at FC Platinum, while Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi have sealed deals with Ngezi Platinum.

The Harare giants however have responded by conducting auditions in a bid to beef up ahead of the next term.