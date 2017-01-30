South Africa: Actor Bundled Into Car Boot, Robbed

Actor and SA's Got Talent judge Jamie Bartlett was stuffed into a car boot and robbed in Johannesburg on Friday night, police said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said Bartlett, who is better known as the scheming Genaro on Rhythm City , was hit in the face while at traffic lights at the corner of Owl and Frost streets in the Auckland Park/Brixton area.

Three men pointed firearms at him and got into his black Mercedes Benz and started beating him. The men pulled him out and stuffed him in the boot of the car.

"They drove with him until they dropped him in a place where he doesn't know and he waited until morning and he walked around to get assistance," said Makhubele.

He had been dumped in a veld in Zonkizizwe, near Katlehong on the East Rand.

He asked for help at a house and the man there helped and called Zonkizizwe police for him.

Makhubele said Bartlett was robbed of his vehicle, a black iPhone 7, a shoulder bag and two gold rings, valued together at around R1.2m.

Comment was not immediately available from Bartlett, but police are investigating.

Source: News24