30 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Actor Bundled Into Car Boot, Robbed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jamie Bartlett.
Jamie Bartlett.

Actor and SA's Got Talent judge Jamie Bartlett was stuffed into a car boot and robbed in Johannesburg on Friday night, police said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said Bartlett, who is better known as the scheming Genaro on Rhythm City , was hit in the face while at traffic lights at the corner of Owl and Frost streets in the Auckland Park/Brixton area.

Three men pointed firearms at him and got into his black Mercedes Benz and started beating him. The men pulled him out and stuffed him in the boot of the car.

"They drove with him until they dropped him in a place where he doesn't know and he waited until morning and he walked around to get assistance," said Makhubele.

He had been dumped in a veld in Zonkizizwe, near Katlehong on the East Rand.

He asked for help at a house and the man there helped and called Zonkizizwe police for him.

Makhubele said Bartlett was robbed of his vehicle, a black iPhone 7, a shoulder bag and two gold rings, valued together at around R1.2m.

Comment was not immediately available from Bartlett, but police are investigating.

Source: News24

South Africa

Xenophobia Fears - You'll Be Ok, Govt Tells Citizens in South Africa

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.