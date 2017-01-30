Uganda: Oil Cash Payout Inquiry Faces Bumpy Ride

analysis

Parliament's Rules of Procedure spell out that committees should take 45 days to investigate a matter and file a report to the House for debate and resolutions.

But the committee investigating what has come to be known as the oil cash bonanza was given two months to investigate whether procedures were flouted when selected government officials signed up for Shs52b to handle two oil cases and later shared an additional Shs6b for a job well done

When the Abdu Katuntu led- Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) began inquiries into the contentious payments this week, it was not lost on keen observers that the inquiry faces an uphill task in establishing what went wrong with the payments.

The plan of the committee is to quiz all selected government officials who benefited from the over Shs60b that was spent as Uganda battled two British oil firms.

But it will not be a smooth ride to establish what went wrong.

How many government officials benefited from the payment?

The first question that the inquiry has had to contend with is identifying exactly how many government officials benefited from the payments, the role they played and who they are.

Varying lists of beneficiaries have been making rounds since the scandal of the payments broke in December. The lists have different names and different amounts.

Mbarara Municipality MP Michael Tusiime, the lead petitioner in the case, dropped a bombshell this week when he tabled a list of 36 selected officials that he said are the beneficiaries.

The list tabled by the petitioner was dominated by officials from the Justice ministry and Uganda Revenue Authority.

Mr Tusiime's list contradicted what has been in the public realm. Correspondences between top government officials, including the President, have consistently quoted the figure of 42 as the number of government officials that benefitted from the presidential handshake.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General Doris Akol, who appeared as the first witness before the committee, this week tabled another list that was initiated by the then Attorney General Fredrick Ruhindi.

Mr Ruhindi's list had 24 officials, majority compiled from the Justice ministry and Uganda Revenue Authority.

Who added a further 28 to make the beneficiaries 42? What was the motive? What did the officials that were added on the list do?

How much money did they take? Ms Akol failed to account for the beneficiaries she added on, amid criticism from MPs that she "smuggled in her friends".

Ms Akol faced tough questions in explaining how the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Jenniffer Musisi was included in the category of core beneficiaries yet she was at URA just at the inception of the case.

The Uganda Vs Tullow Oil case was filed in 2010 and Ms Musisi, who was the URA director of legal services and board affairs, left the tax body in January 2011. The committee will want to know what role she played in a few months she was a URA employee to be entitled to Shs200m as a core beneficiary.

Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijulkye put it to Akol that she included the current KCCA executive director just because the two are friends. It is a public secret that Ms Akol and Ms Kagina are close allies.

Actual number of beneficiaries

One thing that the inquiry wants to establish is the exact number of the government officials who benefitted from the Shs6b. There are many contrasting figures on the number of government officials who benefitted from the money.

MP Tusiime tabled a list of 36, former Attorney General Ruhindi compiled 24 names but somehow the beneficiaries were 42. Establishing the exact number of the beneficiaries is one of the unenviable tasks that Mr Katuntu's committee faces.

Then who was the architect of the arrangement to share out the Shs6b?

It had previously been on record that the URA commissioner general Akol was the mastermind of the deal to reward the 42 officials with Shs6b. But when she appeared before the committee this week, MS Akol passed the buck to ex-Attorney General Frederick Ruhindi.

She claimed it was the former Attorney General who initiated the proposal to solicit for the Shs6b by authoring a letter to President Museveni reminding him of a promise to fund the Shs6b.

As the Accounting Officer of the payments Akol authored several letters to President Museveni, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi literally demanding for the Shs6b.

She faces questions over whether she offended the Public Finance Management Act, Anti-Corruption Act and the Leadership Code Act by soliciting for a payment. The Public Service Standing orders will also be thrown at her during her appearances before the committee.

As the committee begins the inquiry, it is clear that it will not be an easy job to know what went wrong as billions of taxpayers money was spent by a cabal of government officials when the country was battling oil cases against two UK-based companies.

Museveni's role

The committee will also want to understand what role President Museveni played in the deal.

Just as Parliament was set to debate the motion that demanded an inquiry into the matter, Mr Museveni summoned NRM MPs to State House Entebbe and put in a spirited defence of the arrangement to dole out the Shs6b to selected beneficiaries.

Al though Mr Museveni agreed that procedures had been flouted, he put MPs on notice not to "hang" the officials who benefitted, arguing that they put in extra-ordinary work in defending the country and winning the two oil cases.

Mr Museveni has been lined up as a principal witnesses in the inquiry and the committee wants to him to clear the air over the genesis of the payment of the Shs6b.

The President will also shed light on who solicited for the Shs6b. Was it the Ms Doris Akol or the former Attorney General Mr Ruhindi? The duo are scheduled to appear before the committee on tomorrow to explain who was the brainchild behind the arrangement.

The task

What is required: The Abdu Katuntu led- committee has been given two months to inquire into how Shs6b was shared among key government officials after winning cases against two British oil companies.