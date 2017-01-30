ZIMBABWEANS need to unite and remove, through the ballot box, the authoritarian regime which has dominated the local politics since Independence, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti has said.

Biti made the rallying call in Harare last Thursday at a Southern African Political Economy Series (SAPES) Trust dialogue under the theme 'Zimbabwean Transition: Is 2017 A Decisive Year?'

"We need to do smart politics," said the former finance minister.

" ... uniting the Gambian style of December 2016 or the Kenyan way of 2002, just to confront and liquidate the dictator and maybe resort to our different agendas after the military regime has been replaced by a people-centred and transformation oriented leadership.

"Zimbabwe has been governed by a military machine since 1958; at Independence, Zanu PF just replaced the (Ian) Smith military outfit with another which has never been demobilised.

"Power has never been located at Munhumutapa Building in Harare; neither has power resided at 'Shake-Shake' building the Zanu PF Headquarters. Power has always been at the army barracks at the KGIV."

He added, "As long as the military remains in charge of the country's affairs, the opposition would lose the 2018 election if there is no thought leadership to chart an alternative solution to the old way of doing politics.

"Thought leadership would be the only hope for Zimbabwe to claw back and recapture the election.

"Political parties, social movements, civic society and labour, need to come together and continue the resistance of 2016.

"Resistance must, among other issues, be for media and electoral reforms including the demand to exercise the right to vote by those in the Diaspora."

The PDP leader said those involved in negotiating a broad coalition of political parties must bear in mind that power sharing should not the agenda of the alliance.

"What must be on the agenda is a vision for real transformation which is the only thing that Zanu PF is afraid of because they know it will form a real alternative, which can threaten the continued military hold in the country," he said.

Biti argued that a post-election National Transitional Authority (NTA) could help create an inclusive mechanism to lay the foundation for a "transformation agenda as well as reduce the possibility of chaos and implosion which can be as deadly as a military coup".

Opposition political parties continue talks over a possible coalition against Mugabe and Zanu PF in the 2018 elections.

The parties are reportedly failing to agree on over who would lead the coalition.