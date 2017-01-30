Nigeria: 'Adeboye Prophesied My Supreme Court Victory' - Wike

Port Harcourt — Governor Nyesom Wike says he is a direct beneficiary of the 2016 Holy Ghost Rally of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, held in Port Harcourt, where the General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye prophesied his Supreme Court victory.

Speaking yesterday at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium during the 2017 Holy Ghost rally, Wike said while Adeboye ministered last year, he declared that 'someone filled with troubles in his heart will receive victory soon', according to Wike, three days after the declaration, the Supreme Court validated his victory as the governor.

Wike assured that he would fulfill his vow to build a temple unto God. He said, the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre under construction will be completed and commissioned in May 2017 as part of the Golden Jubilee Celebration.

Preaching under the theme: "The Almighty", Pastor Enoch Adeboye stated that God has the capacity to turn any situation around. He called on the people to always look unto God for their blessings, pointing out that the 2017 Holy Ghost rally would lead to several testimonies.