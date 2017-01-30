30 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Adeboye Prophesied My Supreme Court Victory' - Wike

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ann Godwin (Port Harcourt)

Port Harcourt — Governor Nyesom Wike says he is a direct beneficiary of the 2016 Holy Ghost Rally of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, held in Port Harcourt, where the General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye prophesied his Supreme Court victory.

Speaking yesterday at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium during the 2017 Holy Ghost rally, Wike said while Adeboye ministered last year, he declared that 'someone filled with troubles in his heart will receive victory soon', according to Wike, three days after the declaration, the Supreme Court validated his victory as the governor.

Wike assured that he would fulfill his vow to build a temple unto God. He said, the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre under construction will be completed and commissioned in May 2017 as part of the Golden Jubilee Celebration.

Preaching under the theme: "The Almighty", Pastor Enoch Adeboye stated that God has the capacity to turn any situation around. He called on the people to always look unto God for their blessings, pointing out that the 2017 Holy Ghost rally would lead to several testimonies.

Nigeria

Controversy as Customs' Seizes Military Helicopters at Lagos Airport

Documents related to the controversial Bell Helicopters reportedly seized by the Nigeria Customs officials at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.