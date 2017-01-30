30 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Waheed's Header Gives MFM Victory Over Kano Pillars

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ifetoye

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club (MFM FC) yesterday at the Soccer Temple Agege Stadium defeated hard-fighting Kano Pillars 1-0 in a Match Day Five fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Debuntant, Adebayo Waheed was the hero for the Olukoya Boys, as his header in the 66th minute beat the Sai Masu Gida goalkeeper, Danladi Isah, for the Kano team's third defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, League leaders, Plateau United, maintained their position with a 2-1 win over Abia Warriors at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos yesterday.

Plateau's Elisha Golbe opened scores in the fifth minute of the match, while Godwin Zaki equalised in the 35th minute, just as Philip Azango gave Plateau the winner two minutes before the break.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United were forced to a barren draw by Lobi Stars of Makurdi, just as champions, Enugu Rangers played a 1-1 draw with Niger Tornadoes at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

The defending champions scored first through Godwin Aguda in the fifth minute of the first half, while Bolaji Adeyemo hit back for Tornadoes' equalizer.

Enyimba defeated Nasarawa United 2-1 at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar, with Skipper Mfon Udoh netting from the spot, before Adamu Hassan equalised for the visitors in the 11th minutes. Udoh's scored again in the 66th minute to seal the win for the former African champions.

Nigeria

Controversy as Customs' Seizes Military Helicopters at Lagos Airport

Documents related to the controversial Bell Helicopters reportedly seized by the Nigeria Customs officials at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.