Nigeria: Waheed's Header Gives MFM Victory Over Kano Pillars

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club (MFM FC) yesterday at the Soccer Temple Agege Stadium defeated hard-fighting Kano Pillars 1-0 in a Match Day Five fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Debuntant, Adebayo Waheed was the hero for the Olukoya Boys, as his header in the 66th minute beat the Sai Masu Gida goalkeeper, Danladi Isah, for the Kano team's third defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, League leaders, Plateau United, maintained their position with a 2-1 win over Abia Warriors at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos yesterday.

Plateau's Elisha Golbe opened scores in the fifth minute of the match, while Godwin Zaki equalised in the 35th minute, just as Philip Azango gave Plateau the winner two minutes before the break.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United were forced to a barren draw by Lobi Stars of Makurdi, just as champions, Enugu Rangers played a 1-1 draw with Niger Tornadoes at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

The defending champions scored first through Godwin Aguda in the fifth minute of the first half, while Bolaji Adeyemo hit back for Tornadoes' equalizer.

Enyimba defeated Nasarawa United 2-1 at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar, with Skipper Mfon Udoh netting from the spot, before Adamu Hassan equalised for the visitors in the 11th minutes. Udoh's scored again in the 66th minute to seal the win for the former African champions.