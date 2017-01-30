Nigeria: Amcon Chief Wins CEO Award

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, has emerged winner of African Best Rated CEO of The Year at the second edition of the National Development Forum (NDF)/award ceremony organised by African Development Magazine.

Explaining the criteria for the selection of Kuru, the organiser of the award ceremony and Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of the media house, Ayo Ilesanmi, stated that the AMCON boss was adjudged winner by the panel of judges after a careful evaluation of the difficult assignment he does at AMCON and the fact that he goes about it in the way that supports the ongoing fight for corruption in the country.

He said looking through the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the country, the assignment of Kuru looked scary and daunting because it entailed chasing dangerous debtors that have borrowed money from tax payers to fund their lavish lifestyle, while deliberately refusing to pay back, which he argued has contributed to cripple the Nigerian economy.

Kuru, in his acceptance speech, said he was humbled by the fact that NDF appreciates the challenging job of recovery money for Nigeria.

He said the award came to him as a surprise because AMCON being the first of its kind in the country was initially misunderstood by the public especially when the Corporation started closing in on a good number of its recalcitrant debtors.

Kuru, represented AMCON's Head of Corporate Communications, Jude Nwauzor, thanked the organisers for the honour and promised that the award would reenergize Kuru and AMCON to pursue the corporation's mandate without fear or favour.

NDF is an independent peer-review mechanism designed to further the discourse on development at local/national levels where professionals form the nexus of core competences in diverse areas and proffer practical steps in addressing them towards national development.