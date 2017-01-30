Rwanda: New Housing Project to Benefit Vulnerable Residents in Kicukiro

A project to construct model housing units for vulnerable residents was launched on Saturday in Kicukiro District during the monthly community work, Umuganda.

The project, that will in its first phase see the construction of 40 modern housing units to be handed over to the most needy, will be implemented by the district authorities in partnership with the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR).

The housing project is part of the Integrated Development Programme (IDP Model Village).

By the end of the year, they target to have constructed at least 150 housing units to benefit those who were evacuated from high risk zones.

The model village will have modern amenities like roads, water and sanitation, a health post, nursery school, a market and a multipurpose hall.

After laying a foundation stone at the site where the village will be constructed, the Mayor of Kicukiro, Dr Jeanne Nyirahabimana, said there was need for more efforts to ensure people are rescued from high risk zones.

She said in Kicukiro, at least 2,500 people remain in high risk zones.

"We plan to build 150 housing units here but they are not enough to accommodate all the citizens currently living in high risk zones," she said.

Speaking after Umuganda, central bank governor John Rwangombwa thanked the district for the efforts to seek better welfare of its residents, saying BNR was a proud partner.

"This is a good move, the good culture of Rwandans to seek own solutions and it is in our commitments to help vulnerable Rwandans. We promise economic development beyond living in good houses," Rwangombwa said, adding that model villages should add a small microfinance institution among other elements on site to help citizens access financial services.

Odette Uwamariya, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Local Government, also lauded the efforts, saying that the Government is doing everything possible to ensure every Rwandan lives in a habitable home.

Uwamariya urged Masaka Sector residents to preserve the sustainability of such infrastructure toward the success of rural development without relying on the Government.

"All these initiatives and achievements show that self-reliance is possible," she added.

The City of Kigali mayor, Monique Mukaruliza, said improved living through such model villages is something the City will continue to invest in.

She said there is still a gap of over 4,000 households across the three districts in the city that still live in high risk zones but she assured of measures to ensure they are all evacuated.