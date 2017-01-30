Africa: 'Africa Must Plan for the Growing Population'

interview

Getting in the race. Having withdrawn Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe from the African Union chairperson job following a miserable performance at the last AU Summit in Kigali Rwanda, Uganda is this time trying out on the eight administrative positions. Last November the Ministry of Foreign Affairs fronted seasoned infectious disease expert Dr Warren Namara for the post of commissioner for social affairs, to replace Sierra Leonean Mustapha Sidiki Kaloko. Sunday Monitor’s Frederic Musisi interviewed him on phone from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ahead of voting tomorrow at the 28th AU Summit.

At what point did you pick interest in the AU job?

During my service in Ethiopia, I noticed areas that were not adequately addressed and I was really concerned.

How is the competition like so far?

It is very stiff. We are six people running for the same position.

What in your view is that critical role you have to play?

The transformation agenda for SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and contribute to the realisation of Agenda 2063

In your view how far do you think we have moved on Agenda 2063 notwithstanding the long way we have?

We have moved a great deal but unfortunately the journey is still far. I was part of the African team in Addis Ababa that worked on the African common position. However, it is important to know that internal environments of individual states will play a crucial role on how fast they move. Human capital and infrastructure will be important for the realisation of global goals. My job will be to leverage capacities for member states and ensure good cost and impact accountability. Member states must be helped to be self sustaining and held accountable.

How is it vital to the country and its foreign policy?

Uganda will always be at the table of continental decisions. Nothing will be done without Uganda. Remember this is a ministerial cabinet post. It's like being a minister of Health, Social services for the continent.

Besides the UN where else have you worked?

I have worked for the World Bank, Usaid and United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS.

You have worked at the UN and you quite dealt with some of Africa's problems and which you will be dealing with quite a lot.

How do you see yourself fusing the experience?

This is the real experience I bring on board. The efficiencies, transparency and accountability of the UN system will be a great thing to share and build on the achievements.

One of the things you want to do is to build linkages with the continental academic and technical institutions to be available for execution of the AU mandates as they arise.

How do you plan to do this?

As a continent we have some of the best universities and research institutes. How often do we ask them to contribute their huge expertise and yet there are problems always. Look at immigration issues and communicable disease issues. Have we ever commissioned universities to come up with position papers? How often do we benefit from research done by other countries? How much do we share as a continent?

The other main challenge Africa is grappling with is population explosion, which is both good and bad, but as the commissioner for social affairs what talking points will you advance?

Planned population rather than population control should be the guiding principle. The population dividend being harvested now was not planned. So we are reacting to an unplanned situation but suppose we plan ahead. In any event a population that cannot buy or create jobs is a heavy burden on our economies.

Member states will be supported to understand thoroughly the population dynamics. Makerere and University of Cape Coast in Ghana have some of the best population and applied economic institutes. They can advise member states on population management.

There is an unprecedented wave of migration across the continent. AU has mostly done a lot of talking but we have not seen concrete approaches, and Dr Mustapha Sidiki Kaloko, (outgoing AU Commissioner for Social Affairs) has equally done mostly talking.

What are your thoughts on combating the problem?

It is really sad that we see our brothers and sisters perish in the Mediterranean Sea but no analysis to the best of my knowledge has been done. What is the cause and what are the intervening variables? Why should you men and women take such risks? To go and hopefuly get manial and odd cleaning jobs? Is it a hopeless situation in the countries? Can't be stopped using social economic means? Is there a neo-slavery agenda by organised criminals? I can go on and on but a critical diagnosis must be made. That will be my role and priority working with member states.

Any foreseeable challenges in the job?

Many but not insurmountable. It is a systems and team approach that will yield results. There are 54 member states with different thinking and approaches. It will not be a simple task but I am up to it.

Any last word?

I was really humbled by the Ugandan nomination and the support I have received from Ugandans across board. I have received amazing emails, SMSs and all social media messages of support. I am forever indebted to all. The fact that I am competing at the continental level says a lot about me and Uganda and is a good benchmark. In a way I have already succeeded and thanks to all Ugandans and you the great free media.

Personal declaration

I offer myself as AU commissioner for social affairs to realise a peaceful, prosperous and integrated Africa.

As commissioner for social affairs, I will contribute my wide experience to implement what is already well articulated. My priorities will centre on:

- Leveraging AU member states' comparative advantage to promote policies on labour, exploding population, health, drug control, migration as well as promoting instruments that advance social and solidarity agenda.

- I will build linkages with continental academic and technical institutions to be available for execution of AU mandates as they arise. Existing bodies of professionals in member states must be put to work for the benefit of Africa.

- Leverage the power and capacity of continental bodies to foster complementarity and realise efficiency gains. For example lessons and experiences from West Africa Health Organisation or Ecowas policy on free movement of people, should be exploited for the benefit of Africa.

- Build a strong motivated professional team and ensure the efficient delivery of support to member states by the commission.

Profile

Education: Graduated in 1980 with a bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Makerere University Medical School. He moved on to research on STDs and HIV/Aids at the Kenya Medical Research Institute before attaining a Master's degree in Public Health from Nairobi University Medical School.

Work: He served as the Uganda National AIDS Control Programme (UNACP) Epidemiologist, setting up epidemiological networks for surveillance and population surveys before being appointed the director UNACP, a position where he was the expert adviser to president Museveni on HIV/Aids prevention.