THE political violence which rocked the recent Bikita West by-election is likely a pre-cursor to the crunch 2018 vote, a group of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) has warned.

The by-election was emphatically won by Zanu PF candidate Beauty Chabaya who polled 13,156 votes, while Kudakwashe Gopo of the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) came a distant second with 2,453 votes.

The poll was triggered by the imprisonment of former Zanu PF Member of Parliament Munyaradzi Kereke for raping a niece.

However, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said the campaign period was characterised by threats to life, physical violence, partisan food distribution, vote buying, abuse of the provisions for assisted voters and intimidation by traditional leaders.

In a statement, the NGOs - under the #iVote2018 banner - said there is need for electoral reforms ahead of the year's elections.

"A peaceful environment is a pre-requisite for the conduct of all elections including by-elections," said Liberty Bhebhe, spokesperson for the NGOs.

"#iVote2018 believes it is the responsibility of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to address discrepancies in the environment and properly execute its responsibilities.

"It (ZEC) must bring to book parties that are perpetrating pre-election violence."

Bhebhe continued: "#iVote2018 notes with concern how the government has remained mum about what took place in the run up to the elections especially when a minister can threaten innocent civilians.

"Unless perpetrators are brought forward to account for their actions, the trend is likely to persist.

"If environments in areas where by-elections are due continue to be violent, Zimbabweans need to be worried about what to expect in 2018."

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has a tough job ahead of the plebiscite, the NGOs added.

"ZEC can engage other Civic Society organisations to help them with voter education, registration and observations," said Bhebhe.

"This will ensure that there is participation of all Zimbabweans in the election especially young people who tend to be left out in most of these programs.

"There should be a way of swiftly handling issues of political violence. For instance, set up ward committees that identify and report issues of political violence to the relevant authorities."