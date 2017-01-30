30 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Maize Prices Continue to Go Down As Admarc Maintains High Prices

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Maize prices in the country continue to go down, especially in the central region just a two months before the harvest season.

A snap survey by Nyasa Times in Lilongwe show a 50kg bag of maize is selling at K8000 to K9000.

This is in sharp contrast to the prices in Admarc markets where the same bag is selling at K12500.

Some vendors in Lilongwe said the maize prices are going down because traders do not want to have the 2016 maize carried over to 2017 because that would push the prices further down.

Agriculture ministry principal secretary Erica Maganga said her ministry will be meeting officials from the ministry of Finance in a bid to bring down prices in Admarc markets.

Admarc CEO Foster Mulumbe said cutting down on the maize prices in Admarc markets would lead to a loss of US$5 million following a PTA bank loan the state run grain dealers took.

Malawi

Lilongwe New Mayor Says Will Not Kick Out Vendors Off Streets

Lilongwe new mayor Desmond Bikoko has ruled out kicking out vendors off the streets of the capital city, a thorny issue… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.